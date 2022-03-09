The Supreme Court has dismissed two applications filed by Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

The lawmaker had asked the Court to set aside a decision of the Cape Coast Court of Appeal.

He had also wanted the Supreme Court to put on hold his appeal of a High Court decision that nullified his election as a legislator.

The Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 ruled that the MP owed allegiance to Canada contrary to the constitution when he filed to contest the 2020 polls.

Supreme Court orders Assin North MP to file his defence by March 16

Court posts orders on Assin North MP’s house

Mr Gyakye is challenging this decision at the Court of Appeal and urged it to refer the relevant portions of the constitution to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

The Court of Appeal dismissed this request causing the legislator to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court unanimously opted not to set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal.

On whether it should put its ongoing proceedings on hold and refer the matter of interpretation to itself, the court’s decision was a majority 3-2 opinion dismissing the request.

Justices Pwamang and Agnes Dordzie dissented.

The case was heard by Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Agnes Dordzie, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.