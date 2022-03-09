The final funeral rites for the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, have been announced.

The media doyen died on December 28, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

On Wednesday, March 9, a vigil will be held at his residence, Hampton Court at Adjiringano, East Legon.

It will take place from 6:00pm to 9:30pm.

The night of exhortation and songs will afford his family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers an opportunity to eulogise Mr Kwashie.

This will be followed by a family gathering on Friday, March 11.

On Saturday, March 12, he will be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, at 8:00am for public viewing and burial service.

Subsequently, the body will be conveyed to his hometown, Asadame in the Volta Region, for burial.

All sympathisers and well-wishers are cordially invited.