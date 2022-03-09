The spokesperson for the family of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who was rumoured to have passed on, has broken his silence on the matter.

According to Joe Mensah, who is a former Kwesimintsim MP, Mr Kum’s purported death has really affected the family and even those who are not related to him.

“Kojo Kum has a family and I can tell you his family members are very worried and are anxious over the false reportage. When news of death breaks, it is important that we do our checks very well before we break it looking at how influential that person is. His family is distraught,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Wednesday.

Mr Mensah has explained the viral death report is false as he is recovering from a stroke.

“Kojo Kum is currently at his residence at North Ridge Accra and he is doing very well. He is not dead. He fell seriously ill like three weeks ago after he returned from Takoradi from an official visit.

“He was rushed to Korle Bu for some time but he recovered after two weeks and was discharged and now I can say that he is recovering, he is able to eat, talk and do everything and within the next three or four weeks, he will bounce back and start working soon,” he said on the show.

This response comes after rumours spread that the MP, who also doubles as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is dead.

The rumour mongers had been predicting an imminent by-election which would definitely have an impact on the composition of the near-hang Eighth Parliament.

Mr Mensah noted that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as some parliamentarians were at his residence on Monday and so wondered why the media would report his death without carrying out any check.

The family, he said, will soon meet and deliberate on the next move as far as the fake reportage is concerned, adding that Mr Kum is fit and will soon be at work.