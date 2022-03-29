The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced that the government has decided to reduce the rate of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy by 0.25 percent.

This means, the State will longer charge the proposed 1.75 percent but rather 1.5% on all electronic transfers if the E-levy Bill is approved by parliament.

Mr Ofori-Atta gave these details when he appeared before the House on Tuesday, March 25, 2022, to table the motion for the commencement of the debate on E-levy.

“During the period, the telecommunication operators agreed to reduce their charges by 25 percentage point to bring their part of the charge to 0.75 percent. In light of all these discussions and that same great spirit of cooperation, the government has also decided to reduce the rate of the levy from 1.75 to 1.5 percent of the transfer. At the consideration stage, I will bring the necessary amendments to reflect the changes,” he said.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was back in the House and presided over the business of the day.