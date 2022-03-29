Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has assured that Ghana will improve and beat Nigeria to secure a ticket for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Having secured a draw in the first leg of the playoff games, the Black Stars will be welcomed to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium later today for the final fixture.

In an official pre-match press conference on Monday, Addo told the press that his charges would improve their performance to ensure they win against their rivals at their own backyard.

“We have a good team, and we played well in Ghana. We will improve on this because we are here to push more, and we are determined,” the Borussia Dortmund talent coach said.

“Moreover, I don’t see myself being under pressure, because it is a privilege to play against the Super Eagles in Nigeria.

“We are not better than the Super Eagles and the Super Eagles are not better than us.

“But we are here to improve on our game until we are satisfied with our performance and score some goals,” he added.

The Nigeria-Ghana ticket decider is scheduled for 17:00GMT kickoff. The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition in Russia are on a quest to play at the global showpiece for the fourth time.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup takes place from November 21 to December 18.