Ghana’s ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Rashid Bawa, has promised a convincing win for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

In the first leg of the games, the Black Stars were held to a 0-0 drawn game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

With the second leg tie scheduled to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, Mr Bawa, speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, confirmed that an advanced team from the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports has arrived in Abuja to ensure everything is under control before the team arrives.

According to him, the advanced team is pleased with their work done and reiterated that the Black Stars will surely make it to Qatar this year having missed out in the last edition of the global showpiece in the last edition hosted in Russia.

Rashid Bawa

“An advanced team from the Ghana Football Association has arrived and they are impressed with what we have done so far,” he said.

“A bus for the players and the team hotel have been accepted by the advanced team. We have beefed up security at the blind side of the Nigerian team.

“The fans coming from Ghana and those in Abuja are assured of their security.

“On top of what we have done, Nigeria has been struggling to win at home and we will make sure there will be no rough edges.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the Black Stars secure a win against the Super Eagles because that is what we are all aiming at and I know we will beat Nigeria in their backyard,” he added.

READ ALSO

The Black Stars have left the shores of the country with a chartered flight.

Ghana needs a score-draw against Nigeria to secure a ticket to play in the 2022 Mundial.