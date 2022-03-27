Ghana coach, Otto Addo, believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria would be under a lot of pressure playing at home ahead of the return leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

On Friday night, the Black Stars and Nigeria battled at the Baba Yara Stadium in the opening leg, which finished 0-0.

Otto Addo, speaking at the post-match match conference, stated that the outcome of the first leg will put pressure on Nigeria to perform in front of their fans in Abuja.

“The Nigerians saw we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up,” he said after the game.

“They have high-quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot,” he added.

Ghana will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the return leg on Tuesday, March 29.

The Black Stars will depart Ghana on Monday morning for the game.