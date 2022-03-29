Lawyers for Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, have filed a fresh application at the Supreme Court.
This brings to three, the applications by the MP that effectively block the Apex Court from hearing a case that is seeking to stop the MP from performing parliamentary duties.
The legislator has since July 2021 been legally fighting to set aside a High Court decision that stated that he could no longer hold himself as a Member of Parliament.
More soon…
