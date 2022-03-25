Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, appeared in Parliament on Thursday to be part of the business of the day, but his presence truncated proceedings momentarily.

Upon his entry, the MP for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko rose under order 51, to raise important and urgent information for the House to consider regarding his appearance in the house.

However, upon objections from the Minority, and the direction of the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, Dr Nyarko returned under order 72, where he was eventually allowed to speak.

He called on the House to expel James Gyake Quayson from the House since the High Court has ruled that he was unfit to be in the chamber and hold himself as an MP.

This generated banter of words and arguments from both sides of the house.

The Minority accused the Majority, especially Atta Akyea, of conniving in disrupting the house.

