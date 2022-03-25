Musician Kidi has always been a ‘Gyal Dem Sugar’, and a latest throwback video of his early stage in the music industry has attested to this.

KiDi, before his appearance on MTN hitmaker, was once a contestant of Vodafone Icon as far back as 2013.

The throwback video captured him in his element, while he tried to convince judges, Apietus and Gina West, to pick him.

According to KiDi, he was very nervous as that was his first time contending on a major televised show.

With a shaky voice, he managed to hit a high note while singing Fugees’ Killing Me Softly.

Despite being given a nod at the audition stage, KiDi disclosed he did not make it to the live show.

Watch video below: