Parliament is set to make a determination on the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, over whether he has the legal backing to continue holding himself out as a legislator.

This comes after Kwadaso MP, Kingsley Nyarko, requested the house to decide the fate of the MP who was in the chamber.

According to him, the ruling of the high court bars the Assin North MP from holding himself out as such.

His call generated heated debate among the two sides of the aisle with minority MPs insisting James Quayson will be recognized as MP until the full determination of his appeal which is currently pending before the high court.

The Minority side of the house insists they will not tolerate such unorthodox moves to reduce their numbers.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, presiding, however, ruled that the leadership of the house will meet on the vexed issue and make a determination on it in the coming days.

