There is heavy security deployment at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria.

The deployment forms part of stringent measures rolled out by the security services in and around the stadium and the metropolis at large.

There will also be an additional deployment of Highway and Motorbike Patrols to augment the existing security deployment along all the eight entry routes into Kumasi and other adjoining regions.

The match will be played on the night of Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) granted approval for the match to be hosted at the stadium after a Licensing Inspector visited the facility.

Meanwhile, the Police have indicated patrons will be screened before entry into the Stadium for offensive and lethal weapons.