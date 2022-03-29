A nine-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling have allegedly been chased out of the house by their aunt over witchcraft allegation.

This unfortunate incident, which has gone viral on Facebook, reportedly occurred in Congo.

According to Facebook, the homeless children lost their father due to “lack of care and money”, while their mother died at childbirth.

They were reportedly living with their auntie before she drove them out and accused them of being the witches derailing her life and business.

