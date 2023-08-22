Majority Chief Whip, Frank An­noh-Dom­preh, has said he has not flouted any rule by supporting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming pres­idential primaries of the govern­ing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said his support for the Vice President had made some party faithful to turn against him with unsubstantiated allegations, including destroying billboards of rival aspirants.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, is one of the at least 100 lawmak­ers, who are backing the candi­dature of the Vice President, to bear the flag for the party in the 2024 General Election.

He dismissed allegations that he masterminded the destruc­tion of a billboard of another flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, at Nsawam, saying he has no hand in the act.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh explained that the billboard was pulled down by the agency which owns it for the failure of Mr Ag­yapong’s team to reach financial agreement with it.

According to the Majority Chief Whip, since his declara­tion to back the Vice President’s bid, he has been the subject of verbal attacks by the Kennedy Agyapong team and on his media platforms.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said as democrats, the intolerance to oth­er people’s choices does not auger well for the party.

“They should respect my deci­sion. My decision to support the Vice President is not out of noth­ing. It is based on substantive evidence of what the man can do for our party and this country,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said he had the moral and patriotic obli­gation to ensure that he contrib­uted to the victory of the NPP in 2024.

“I cannot be in the middle. We want to do something that has never been done in the history of the party and country and this would not take ordinary efforts to achieve.

“I want to be part of that history and therefore if I have evidence that there is a particular candidate amongst the lot who can make that history, I can’t hold on to that urge,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh called on followers of all the candidates in the contest to sell their messages to the delegates and tolerate the views of others.

The NPP goes to polls on Sat­urday where about 1000 delegates would be expected to elect five of the 10 candidates, to battle it out on November 4, 2023, for the flagbearer slot for the 2024 General Election.