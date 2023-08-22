Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Afriyie Akoto, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2020 elections because it had no message.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam, he stated that although the opposition party was able to close the huge margin from 2016, it conceded defeat due to no strategic plans.

Although the NDC was able to close the gap from 2016, they lost the elections because they had no message for Ghanaians. Can you recall any message the NDC had for the people in 2020? he quizzed.

To him, the hardship Ghanaians are facing is not imposed but reflects the current global crisis.

“The government is not pleased about the current economic crisis and hardship, but the world has suffered economically in recent times,” he said.

He urged party delegates to entrust him with the presidential role to lead the party to victory in the 2024 polls.

“The people need hope, they need a new message. And I have that message that I’m aware of your problems and the solutions. I have made several promises, and I will fulfill them when given the mandate.”

He stated there was a need for the governing party, NPP, to raise funds internally to support party supporters and avoid any form of external influence.

ALSO READ: