Versatile Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has revealed that the storyline in her new single 'Broken' has nothing to do with her personal life as she has never experienced a broken-heart.

The multiple award-winning artiste recently released her first single of the year titled 'Broken', a song produced by renowned beat-maker Willis Beatz.

According to the songstress, the lyrics of her new single were just another love story she has heard from friends and nothing personal.

READ ALSO:

”It is just another storyline from friends and I am just expressing thoughts through the lyrics. I have never been broken-hearted because I am mentally fortified and can withstand challenges associated with issues of love,” she told GNA Entertainment.

She said the song was meant to highlight the unfortunate sad happening in relationships as she seeks to heal wounds of the broken-hearted.

Sista Afia also revealed that she has recorded singles with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, among other top acts and they will be released later in the year.