The official Twitter account of Ashesi University has shared series of love stories that first begun at the university’s campus to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

These romantic posts, which have since gone viral, could easily become the plot for an amazing Rom-Com series if you asked us.

Established in 2002 by Computer Scientist, Patrick Awuah, the leading University, which is the youngest to receive a presidential charter aside producing notable alumni, has also become a nest for beautiful love stories with more of its students likely to find their future spouse at Berekuso.

Though most Ghanaian universities may have similar stories, Ashesi is the only institution that is currently documenting this very important rite of passage.

You should check it out and get yourself some tissues while at it because they’re pretty sentimental and cheesy.

