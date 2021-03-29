The official Twitter account of Ashesi University has shared series of love stories that first begun at the university’s campus to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

These romantic posts, which have since gone viral, could easily become the plot for an amazing Rom-Com series if you asked us.

Established in 2002 by Computer Scientist, Patrick Awuah, the leading University, which is the youngest to receive a presidential charter aside producing notable alumni, has also become a nest for beautiful love stories with more of its students likely to find their future spouse at Berekuso.

Though most Ghanaian universities may have similar stories, Ashesi is the only institution that is currently documenting this very important rite of passage.

You should check it out and get yourself some tissues while at it because they’re pretty sentimental and cheesy.

Enjoy the read:

We’re celebrating alumni couples today, sharing how they found love #atAshesi.



How it started: Akosua ’10 needed an accomplice to pull a prank on a friend, and Kojo ’10 offered to help. Years after the first-year prank, they’re married and raising a lovely family!#AshesiAlumni pic.twitter.com/nah19l7PH5 — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

After a particularly difficult Statistics quiz in their first year, Abena ’15 and Ted ’15 teamed up as study buddies. And the rest, really, is a sweet love story. #AshesiAlumni



See more love stories made #atAshesi here: https://t.co/wj3DXzwdEZ pic.twitter.com/QhkE7KYctv — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

David ’13 and Nana Adjoa ’13 were the first students to arrive at a pre-orientation bootcamp in 2009. So they struck up a conversation … and haven’t looked back since. #AshesiAlumni



See more love stories made #atAshesi: https://t.co/ETqvaKLmSD pic.twitter.com/7TyR7PwUIK — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

Kwabena ’15 & Susie ’15 first met at a campus party, where she declined his offer to dance. As fate would have it, her close friend was his roommate. So whenever she visited her friend, Kwabena offered her snacks. Many servings later, she finally said YES!#AshesiAlumni pic.twitter.com/1tlkfSY193 — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

Andy ’13 and Melanie ’15 hardly crossed paths #atAshesi. He recalls seeing her just once! Thankfully, Melanie ’15 did her National Service at a company Andy ’13 was working for. There, they had more face time, became close friends, and eventually started dating. #AshesiAlumni pic.twitter.com/oT6o9ubUYk — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

After first meeting through a mutual friend, Alan & Ewurabena’s bond grew stronger as members of a campus ministry choir and a Pre-Calculus study group. Today, they jointly own a video-recording studio. Oh, and they are also happily married. #AshesiAlumnihttps://t.co/uPfwZxNOAn pic.twitter.com/1dJiA2ZVLS — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

After staying close friends for two years, Kwadwo ’13 and Sarpomaa ’13 finally started dating in their third year #atAshesi. Nearly 10 years later, their friendship has grown into a beautiful marriage! #AshesiAlumni



See more stories here: https://t.co/uPfwZxNOAn pic.twitter.com/tZV5VLaAVe — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021

On the last day of the semester, Norman Sali ’16 somehow still needed help with a Calculus problem. So he managed to convince Stacy ’16, who taking a stroll to help him out. And that was the beginning of their love story #atAshesi. #AshesiAlumni pic.twitter.com/xbE5iePaOC — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) February 14, 2021