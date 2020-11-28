Just after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant Thomas Amoani a full scholarship to study at the University level, the student has again landed a big-time scholarship offer from Ashesi University.

Thomas, who earned 8As in the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), got the Ashesi University offer through the MasterCard Foundation.

The four-year scholarship comes with accommodation, three square meals a day, books, health insurance, a laptop and a calculator.

Master Amoani is a graduate from the Adeiso Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

Read below the scholarship offer: