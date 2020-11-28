The Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Odike Addai, has rendered an unqualified apology to former President John Mahama.

Odike claims he has sinned against Mr Mahama, stating he run down the latter’s credibility in the build-up to the 2016 election.

His action, he says, propelled President Nana Akufo-Addo to power.



“Everybody knows I was part of the people who campaigned against Mahama’s re-election in 2016 but I regret all my actions and beg Mahama.

“He should forgive all Ghanaians and myself for everything that has happened,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Odike said the incumbent government has failed on delivering on many of the promises that earned them massive votes.

“They promised to fight corruption but have been indicted in a lot of scandals than the National Democratic Congress and I will urge Ghanaians to vote in this election based on corruption fight,” he fumed.

He mentioned the Agyapa deal, PDS deal among others as the reasons Ghanaians must vote the incumbent government out.