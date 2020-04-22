Music Mogul, Don Jazzy, says he has more respect for actress Funke Akindele as he pens a heartfelt message to her.

His message comes after the actress faced trial for defying social gathering directives to hold a house party for her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mavins Records boss, taking to Instagram, described the actress, popularly known as Jenifa, as a courageous person who made a mistake and owned it with an apology.

“I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous.

“As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. My prayer everyday is that I don’t make a mistake that will cost me my life or reputation. You have made yours and the whole world has seen. Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s,” he hailed.

Don Jazzy added that the actress’ mistake costs her tiny reputational damage and she has already restored it because she paid the price. He advised the film star not to be ashamed.

