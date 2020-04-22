Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has stunned his followers with a new video flaunting his twin girls.

In the video, the actor was seen sitting in one of his cars with the two girls, Ella and Bella Adebayo, one in front and the other at the back.

A careful look at the video also shows that the girls have grown very well and fast.

Excited Funny Face took to his Instagram page with the caption: “My #ELLAandBELLA👯‍♂️😅🇬🇭 see how they looking at me tho 😀 .. one goes like ‘Yo hommie .. it’s like u get mouth odour .. let me go back’. One was like ‘what da hell , so is dis trotro mate my father .. aah Akoayi agyimi’ 😀.. watch da video closely .. you will know who said da above statement in her head .. I can imagine what they are thinking 😀🤴💃✊ KASOA VANDAMME EI GO OVER YOU.”

