New Patriotic Party candidate for New Juaben South constituency has denied allegations of vote-buying during the party’s primaries.

Micheal Okyere Baafi said he only gave delegates GH₵10.00 as transportation after a meeting prior to the elections.

“You don’t need money to win elections. The delegates voted for me because they know my track record,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority beat Parliament’s Finance Committee Chairman, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah at the primary.

He has been accused of paying huge sums of money to the over 500 delegates to win the seat. His opponent, Dr Assibey-Yeboah also blamed his defeat on vote-buying.

But Mr Baafi said such allegations are not fair to the delegates who voted for change.

He claimed most of the delegates he had helped secure jobs donated huge monies towards his campaign.

The Free Zones Authority boss stressed that he will be the last person to use money to induce delegates for votes.

“I’m a grassroots person and I even expected to win by 450 votes. My victory is genuine,” he added.