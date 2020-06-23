Emmanuella Bempah, daughter of Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, says she is not bothered about the many criticisms and ‘insults’ directed at his father.

According to her, she and her siblings have developed ‘thick skin’ to the unsavory comments made against their father by some Ghanaians.

“The unsavoury comments about my dad do not really affect me. I have developed tough skin and don’t allow them to bother me. And it is the same with my siblings. We love our father and that is the most important thing, not what others think of him,” she said.

She made the assertion while being interviewed by Pastor Nana Adu Berchie, one of the junior pastors of Rev. Owusu-Bempah.

The interview was conducted as part of the church’s celebration of Fathers’ Day.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah, known for his predictions on the country’s general election, is one of Ghana’s controversial men of God.

