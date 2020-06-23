Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril has said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in a comfortable lead as far his assessment in the spiritual realm is concerned.

I am yet to come out with the figures but in the spiritual data, the NDC and Mahama are leading in the 2020 polls, Mallam Jibril revealed on a Tamale-based television station.

According to the popular numerologist and philosopher, no amount of manipulation or rigging can save the defeated political party in the spiritual realm from defeat in the 2020 elections.

Any political party that relies on hacking or rigging the elections (2020) or focusing on the support or veto of the Electoral Commission should start mourning its loss before the voting day, he noted.

Mallam Jibril, speaking further, intimated that this year’s polls will make Ghana a centre of attraction for the international community.

There is no election that will have eyes, ears and hearts in the democratic dispensation of the 21st century than the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections of Ghana and that of America respectively, he stated.

Mallam Jibril is credited with accurately predicting in 2015 and 2016 respectively with numbers that Donald Trump, Nana Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari will win the polls.