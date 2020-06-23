A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Fuseini Mprah, has died.

Though the cause of death is not known, reports indicate he died at the Tamale Hospital on Tuesday night.

His body has since been sent to Damongo for burial preparations.

Alhaji Fuseini was the successor of late Chairman FM Seidu when the party was in opposition under the erstwhile John Kufour administration.

The late Chairman left behind wives and many children including Alhaji Alhassan Fuseini, popularly called ‘Rambo’, a former Constituency Youth Organiser of the NDC for the Damongo Constituency.

