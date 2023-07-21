Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has refuted claims that he intentionally released his song ‘Try Me’ as a diss track aimed at actress Yvonne Nelson.

He asserted that the song was leaked without his knowledge and it was beyond his control.

Sarkodie mentioned that he could identify a couple of individuals who might have leaked the song, but he decided not to point fingers and instead chose to let the matter go.

He admitted that he was taken aback when he woke up to the song making waves on social media. Consequently, he made the difficult decision to relinquish any further involvement in the situation.

In an interview on Way Up with Angela Yee, Sarkodie revealed that Yvonne Nelson’s revelations in her memoir, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” coincided with the passing of his lawyer, making it an emotionally challenging period for him.

Sarkodie confided that he had secretly entered the studio around 2 am while on tour, without informing his team, to record the song.

Nonetheless, he explained he felt the need to share his side of the story through the song.

The rapper, meanwhile, acknowledged that he was aware some Ghanaians may not have wanted him to respond, but he felt it was necessary to occasionally address certain issues to affirm his existence and stand by the truth.

Check out the video below:

Sarkodie says his team had no idea about "Try Me."



While on tour, at the stroke of 2 AM, he stealthily slipped into a studio to lay down the track. https://t.co/BTS5R6UQzd — Dennis Adu 'Slymm' (@Dennis_slymm) July 20, 2023

