The Amasaman Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Winfred Kofi Zoiku, has questioned the basis for his suspension from the party.

Mr. Zoiku was suspended by the NDC on Thursday, 19 May 2022, for allegedly issuing some fake party cards to some members of the party as part of the party’s preparations for the election of branch executives ahead of the 2024 polls.

A statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito said he admitted to committing the crime.

Bur Mr. Zoiku described as palpable false claims that he admitted guilt.

He maintained that, the party’s decision to suspend him without hearing his side of the story flouts the rules of natural justice.

“As we speak, nobody from the Greater Accra Regional party office or the party’s headquarters has called me to question me on the said issuance of the fake party card. They say I admitted my guilt; before who and before which committee and who invited me to the said meeting?” he queried.

In an interview on Accra FM, Mr. Zoiku said he bought to supposed fake party card from the Greater Accra Regional office directly from the Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chai.

He added that, if the cards are fake, then the party must look within and not blame him for the party’s inefficiencies.

Mr. Zoiku said with his experience as a student leader at the University of Development Studies (UDS) to a party communicator and now Constituency Chairman, he will never commit such a blunder.