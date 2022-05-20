Actor, Don Little has revealed why he stopped going to church for almost two years.

According to him, ushers always dragged him from adult service to children’s service due to his dwarfism.

“I remember going to church and sitting in the main auditorium and an usher gave me a toffee and dragged me to Sunday school (children’s service). It is not easy, this thing is serious” Don Little bemoaned.

The little man recounted how the children and sometimes adults in church made fun of him because of his height.

“I used to ask God so many questions back when my friends in school used to laugh at me. I would stand in front of the mirror and wonder what makes others laugh at me. I sometimes have elderly people laugh at me” he said in an interview on Oman Channel.

Don Little said he is no longer worried when people mock him because he is born different

ALSO READ:

Watch full interview below





