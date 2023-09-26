Toyosi, a figure from the popular TV series “Jenifa’s Diary,” has opened up about her challenging health journey while providing inspiration and hope to others facing similar issues.

She revealed she has fought a silent battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) coupled with psoriasis.

Toyosi recounted how her period didn’t come for almost a year, and when it finally did, she bled every day for four months.

According to her, she also experienced hormonal imbalances that saw her gain unexplainable weight.

In a video she shared, the actress said she endured financial burden that came with seeking medical help, yet she did not see any improvement.

However, she emphasized that her turning point was a conscious decision to have faith, determination, and make significant adjustments to her diet and lifestyle.

She said many health issues stem from the foods we consume therefore maintaining good health often starts with making the right dietary choices.

Toyosi aims to reach out to those who may be feeling tired, isolated, or even ashamed due to these health challenges.

She also addressed critics who have raised issues on her sudden weight gain.

Watch video below: