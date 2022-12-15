Nigerian singer, Iyanya Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has said he had to beg to perform at shows in 2021.

The singer on his Twitter page said that last year was gloomy as he only had one paid show performance.

Iyanya said, “Last year, December 2021, I performed at three shows, one paid and I begged to perform at two just to be seen; 2022 December, I wake up and every day to alert for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy December since 2017. 20+ shows in one month. God Thank you.”

The artiste also thanked his fans for their support. He wrote: “there’s got to be more and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year. We will definitely have a great 2023.”

