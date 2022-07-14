Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has defended his frequent verbal banter with colleague musicians, particularly from Nigeria.

According to him, his feuds with these top musicians are to create opportunities for Ghana’s next generation to penetrate the Nigerian market.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king on Daybreak Hitz insisted that he doesn’t mind going into the trenches if the outcome will change the fate of the country’s music industry.

“I have created the space for many. And nobody can come and tell me otherwise. Even when I am beefing with Nigerians, I am doing it because of the next generation. Now everybody is getting the opportunity. Everybody is going to Nigeria because that awareness is there.

“I have done things that even if I can’t go to Nigeria I want to see the Black Sheriffs, the Medikals entering there now. This is because we now see Nigeria as our America. So we must get the Nigerians’ attention that is why I have sacrificed my life for the industry,” he said on Thursday.

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah, has been known for feuding with fellow artistes known in showbiz circles as ‘beefing’.

Although his rants were with local players, in 2018, he went after Nigerian act, Wizkid.

For six months, the Dancehall artiste had a repetitive repartee with Wizkid’s fans who fought on behalf of their star until the duo made up.

It didn’t end there.

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale took on Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy.

Fans were shocked when what had started as a mere social media thread, gradually turned out into a full-fledged ‘fight’ with both musicians downplaying the other’s achievements and accusing each other of unprintable offences.

But in his defence, Shatta Wale said he has sacrificed his career for change to happen and it was all through this bizarre behaviour.

He was, however, saddened by the constant criticisms of his behaviour.

“I have done a lot for this industry that people should appreciate and stop critiquing me because I have built a certain platform for the next generation and the one to come after them.

“It is not that I don’t know what I am doing but sometimes it hurts that we don’t recognize that side of Shatta Wale but we want to spread the bad side of him to the world,” he said.