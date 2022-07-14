All athletes and coaches of Team Ghana arrived in Eugene for the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

There have been problems for other African countries getting their full entourage into Eugene for the biggest Athletics event including Nigeria’s Ezinne Abba and Akintola Alaba being forced to miss the event but there were no such problems for Ghana.

Long jumper, Deborah Acquah was first to arrive and was quickly followed by head coach, Christian Nsiah.

Though the sprinters experienced a bit of delay, national 100m record-holder, Benjamin Azamati and coach Elorm Amenakpor’s arrival were followed by national 200m record-holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, who was alongside relay team members, Joseph Manu, Sean Safo Antwi and Emmanuel Yeboah.

The team had a light training session this evening and would look to do more tomorrow.

Azamati and Paul Amoah will feature in the 100m scheduled for the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Below are photos of Team Ghana after arriving in Eugene:

Long jumper, Deborah Acquah