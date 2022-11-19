Some traditional rulers thronged Parliament House to offer their full support to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, when he appeared before a committee set up to consider the motion censure filed against him.

Dressed in full chiefly regalia, they were seated at the committee’s meeting room to offer the needed support.

Although it’s not clear which part of the country they hail from it was believed they were from the Akyem State where the Finance Minister and the President hail from.

Mr Ofori-Atta appeared before the ad-hoc committee of the House to respond to a motion of censure brought against him by some Minority Members of Parliament.