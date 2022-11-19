Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has sent a motivational message to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the statement on his Facebook page on Thursday, November 17, he urged the national team to show the world that “we are Ghana.

Meanwhile, he has called on Ghanaians to come together and fully support the Black Stars as the national team prepares for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars wrapped up their preparations with a win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Read the full statement from the Ghanaian statesman below:

Once again, our nation has summoned twenty-six (26) gallant men to lift the flag of Ghana high at the world cup in Qatar. These 26 men represent the hopes of an expectant nation for success on the global stage.

They have toiled through qualification and secured us the right to be counted among the best 32 footballing nations on earth. That is, in itself, significant and worth celebrating. Now the time has come to stake a claim to the world cup trophy itself and I believe our Black Stars have what it takes to go all the way.

We have a rich history at the world cup where we have held the world spell-bound with our unique brand of football.

The Black Stars brought us immeasurable joy in 2006 and 2010 when they lifted the banner of Ghana and Africa so high that the world took notice. From all indications, they stand poised to do so again at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The players and the technical team have done their part by answering the national call once again and have exhibited the willingness to fight for the nation.

It must be our patriotic duty as citizens to give them our full support, and as Ghanaians we must see this as a call to national duty.

We might hold different views in our politics, religion, or ethnicity, but the Black Stars are the only senior national team we have, and we have always been united in rallying behind our team.

I trust that we will rise to this challenge again as nation because together we are unbeatable.

Go Black Stars!

Show the world that WE ARE GHANA!