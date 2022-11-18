Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has appeared before Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing the Minority’s censure motion against him.

The Minister will have to prove to the committee why he should not be relieved of his duty due to the allegations levelled against him.

Already, officials of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the Public Interest and Accountability Committee have made appearances before the committee in relation to the censure motion.

Mr Ofori-Atta will now take his turn to defend himself.

Watch a live stream of the proceedings below: