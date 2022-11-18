Nigerians were once again ripped apart by Ghanaians on social media after they were humiliated by Black Stars group opponents, Portugal in a friendly on Thursday evening.

In a wrap of their preparations, the European side picked a statement win against the Super Eagles ahead of Ghana’s clash in Group H.

Bruno Fernandes’ first half double set the tone for the remainder of the match.

Nigeria’s night went from bad to worse with two late strikes from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

Following a shock exit from AFCON at the hands of Tunisia, followed by a yet more sorrow when their arc rivals ended their World Cup hopes, Nigerians have become the butt of Ghanaian jokes in recent months.

Check out some funny comments:

Good evening, Nigeria.



Wotowoto FC. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 17, 2022

Just saw the Nigeria technical team member giving Moses Simon some stern look and reprimanding Pepe for choosing to exchange jerseys with the player instead of handing it to him. That’s about to become a meme 😂😂😂 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 17, 2022

Nigeria too if ibi Afrobeats like them do finish

You get all these players dey play this useless football — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) November 17, 2022

Portugal think they’re humiliating Nigeria to scare us..



Laughable. These are guys we ourselves can humiliate any day. Apuutoorr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 17, 2022

This is why Nigeria does not deserve to play the World Cup 😂 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Herh Nigeria. 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Nigeria you see why it’s good you didn’t qualify??😂 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Nigeria take Number 1,2,3 and 4

Them figga the game be Afrobeats chart on apple music — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) November 17, 2022

Fellow Nigerians, Portugal n'aimes pas le bruit.



To wit, Portugal does not like noise. @NGSuperEagles — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 17, 2022

Text Abeg O to 1738 to stop Portugal from scoring Nigeria — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022

Portugal 4-0 Nigeria!



And that’s why these cousins are not going to the World Cup.



They would have just gone to disgrace us all! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 17, 2022

Portugal smash a very bad Nigerian team 4-0 in friendly



That will make them think they will whip us too



But they don’t know they have been deceived because that Super Eagles team is just bad 😂 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 17, 2022

Nigeria lost 4:0 to Portugal and their players are fighting for jerseys 😭😭 these ones qualify go World Cup like defender wey for mark Ronaldo go dey ask for Selfie 38 minute 😂😭😭 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2022