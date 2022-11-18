Nigerians were once again ripped apart by Ghanaians on social media after they were humiliated by Black Stars group opponents, Portugal in a friendly on Thursday evening.
In a wrap of their preparations, the European side picked a statement win against the Super Eagles ahead of Ghana’s clash in Group H.
Bruno Fernandes’ first half double set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Nigeria’s night went from bad to worse with two late strikes from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.
Following a shock exit from AFCON at the hands of Tunisia, followed by a yet more sorrow when their arc rivals ended their World Cup hopes, Nigerians have become the butt of Ghanaian jokes in recent months.
Check out some funny comments: