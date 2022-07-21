Brand influencer and first wife of actor Yul Edochie has finally opened up for the first time about her husband, Yul’s marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

Taking to her Instagram Facebook live session, May Yul Edochie revealed how she overcame depression from the trauma.

May noted how many people on her comment section had rebuked her for cashing out from the situation.

May disclosed that she doesn’t wish this on any of her enemies, if she has one.

According to her, depression is real and there are different stages to it.

Rather than dwell on it, she has decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world.

May Yul Edochie added that the outpour of love and support she received from her family and fans brought her out of depression.

She said:

“I saw some few comments that May is using this to cash out and all of that and I am like okay, it’s fine, I am cashing out right.

“I don’t wish this upon my enemies, if at all I have any. Depression is real and there are different stages to it. Rather than dwell on depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world that I had. An amazing one that suddenly crushed. I decided to pick up the pieces and move on, rather than dwell on depression.

“It has not been easy. Am glad that I look happy and I appear strong. I am happy, I am glad that I am able to go out and do things. I am surprised at the things that I do. It’s all because of the love and support from my family and you all. These are the things that have kept me going. Honestly speaking people say I aspire and motivate them but the truth is it’s you guys that have inspired me”.

