Musician Criss Waddle has cemented that long-standing fact that Ghana’s number one entertainment channel, Adom FM, is to be credited for the career of most successful Ghanaian artistes.

Waddle paid reverence to Adom FM, and it’s presenter Dr Duncan, for the impact the channel has had on his craft in a latest interview on Kingdom Plus FM.

Despite coming from a genealogy of musicians; he believes his career would have taken a slow-going approach had he not been put on board.

It all started some decades ago when he was introduced to Dr Duncan during his Senior Secondary School time at St Paul.

“This is how Dr Duncan discovered me; he was in our school to scout for good musicians for an entertainment show on Adom FM. My mates hyped me and I was picked for the show. At that time Kasahare Level was just for top artistes to promote their songs, however they gave me the opportunity to do my freestyle”.

Criss Waddle became the first underground artiste to be accepted on the Kasahare Level, a programme that seeks to discover hidden rap talents and groom them, in a form of battle, as they are ushered into the mainstream industry.

He believes it was out of him the platform opened doors for up and coming musicians to be featured on the show.

The Bie Gya hitmaker said he was properly groomed and it didn’t take long for him to become a household name.

He made the revelation to buttress his point that he is lyrically good, unlike the opinion of the ‘new school’.

To him, if he was able to feature on Kasahare Level, absolutely no one can make him buy the idea that he doesn’t have lyrical dexterity, especially as he is cashing out from his craft.