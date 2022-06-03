Parliament has set up a bipartisan committee to probe circumstances that led to the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance in the Western Region.

Doctors at the Holy Catholic Church at Fijai referred Augustina Awotwe to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra because she developed complications after a caesarean section.

However, her husband Obiri Yeboah said the journey to the KBTH was cut short because the ambulance driver demanded GHC600.00 to buy fuel. When he explained that he could not afford that amount, the ambulance driver drove back to Fijai.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has, therefore, directed the Committee to within five weeks submit its report to the plenary.

Mr Bagbin added the handling of emergencies ought to be relooked at and that the people will be supported by Parliament in such circumstances.

This is on the back of a motion filed by the four Minority MPs; Juaboso MP and Ranking Member on the Health Committee; Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Asawase MP; Mubarak Muntaka, Nabdam MP; Dr Kurt Mark Nawaane, and Techiman North MP; Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare.

The motion, among other things, wants answers to the demand for payment by the ambulance operators from the Holy Child Catholic Hospital and its associated delays leading to her death.

They believe that the probe will provide insights into what happened and help resolve some of the issues involving ambulances.

It would also help proffer solutions to nip such unfortunate situations in the bud.