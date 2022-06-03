A new video capturing the moment Ghanaian Rapper Amerado was spotted in the kitchen washing some plates whiles celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso was seated has popped up online.

Clearly, the duo had finished eating and the rapper decided to take up the task of washing the dishes himself.

Delay, after spotting Amerado washing the dishes jokingly asked him what he was doing.

Amerado and Delay for some time, have been on the lips of many Ghanaians and netizens after some videos and pictures of the two started circulating on social media.

Despite the numerous clarifications made by the two both on social media and in interviews, Ghanainians believe the duo is in a strong sexual relationship.

