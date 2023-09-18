It has emerged that John Allister, the houseboy accused of killing his madam and stealing her Kia Sportage, sold the car for GH¢100,000.

According to information obtained by DAILY GUIDE, the alleged recidivist used part of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Vitz, with plans to use it for Uber services.

The police have also retrieved the Toyota Vitz purchased by the suspect.

On September 11, John Allister, 22, allegedly stabbed 35-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan to death at her residence at Apaaso, near Sokoban-Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

On that tragic Monday night, he was alleged to have collaborated with James Anokye in carrying out the murder of Princess Afia Ahenkan, a mother of one.

The victim was speaking on her cellphone when Allister John viciously struck her in the head from behind with a large stick, instantly rendering her unconscious and causing her to fall.

Allister John then stabbed the woman numerous times, killing her and then dragging her body to the garage.

James Anokye, John’s accomplice, drove Princess Ahenkan’s Kia Sportage to Accra after the horrific act, with the intention of selling it.

Further police investigation led to the arrest of suspect John Allister, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold.

The car was found at Adenta in Accra with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation, while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation.

Afia’s body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The two are expected to be arraigned today and remanded in custody awaiting further investigations.