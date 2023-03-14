About 10 tombs have been looted by some yet-to-be-identified persons at Dormaa Ahenkuro cemetery in the Bono Region.

The discovery was made after pungent smell which took over the community was traced to the cemetery.

Speaking to Thomas Yaw Nsia, the Assembly Member for Broniasua electoral area said they discovered about 10 to 15 graves have been destroyed and caskets forced open.

The cemetery has for some time now been closed to the inhabitants of the area as a result of continuous entombment of corpses.

The Assembly member explained that similar incidents occurred in the same cemetery about two years ago which took the intervention of Nananom, the Assembly, and other stakeholders to put a stop to the unpleasant situation.

He said he believes the perpetrators are grave looters who take advantage of the lack of security guards to break into tombs.

The Assembly member also blamed the unfortunate happenings on scrap dealers indicating that they have taken over the cemetery and the entire Dormaa township removing iron rods from buildings and the tombs and other metallic objects.



He assured the assembly will ensure due diligence to arrest the perpetrators because they are putting human life in danger as they continue to breathe in the bad odor of the smelling corpses from the opened tombs.

On the security issues of the cemetery, Thomas Yaw Nsia, explained that the security guard at the cemetery kicked the bucket about two years ago and it has been extremely difficult to replace him.

He said plans are underway to employ a new guard for the cemetery.