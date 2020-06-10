Artiste manager, Mr Logic, has criticised highlife musicians for failing to sell the country’s indigenous music to the international audience.

In a discussion with Bulldog and hosts of the Prime Morning show, Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, he said he was disappointed in the performance of highlife artistes globally.

“Music should be communicable though we say that language is not a barrier, but if the music is not communicable, we’ll not be able to relate,” he said.

Earlier last week, Billboard released its list of top five most viewed Ghanaian artistes, and there was no highlife representation, despite highlife being Ghana’s indigenous music.

MORE:

From right: Mr Logic, Bulldog

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton and Kofi Kinaata made the list.

“Our highlife artistes are not doing any good to themselves, they fail. The last time I said that highlife was built on drunkenness people came at me so wild.

“If we should go deep, if you were a hi-life artiste and you came with a bare face, you’ll have a problem because it was a palm wine face, founded under the palm tree,” he said.

According to him, highlife artistes have a lot of work to do to sell highlife globally.