An Accra High Court has restrained the Office of Special Prosecutor(OSP) from arresting the Secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue.

This was after the Special Prosecutor on Tuesday declared him a wanted person.

The order was secured after Mr Bissue failed to honour an invitation by the Special Prosecutor last month.

Despite the order, the former Presidential staffer’s lawyer challenged the decision at the High Court and was granted his plea.

