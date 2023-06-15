The Nigerian Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than 103 persons, including a father and his four children have died in a boat mishap that occurred on the River Niger.

The spokesman of the command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement said the deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony when the water wave made their boat hit a tree, resulting in its capsize.

He said there were about 300 passengers involved in the mishap, 53 had been rescued and others missing.

“The names of survivors will be made public as soon as they are available,” he told newsmen.

A source who pleaded anonymity attributed the accident to overloading by the boat which capsized during the return trip.

“A river wave took control of the boat, causing it to collide with a tree and throw many people into the river,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the State’s Council of Chiefs expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate and disheartening boat accident.

The Emir prayed for comfort and strength for the families of the victims during this difficult time.