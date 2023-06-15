The tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, who stood at 7 feet 4 inches (2.24m) tall, has reportedly passed away at the age of 48.

Afeez, who was the second tallest human in West Africa, reportedly died on Wednesday evening, June 14, after a prolonged battle with Acromegaly, known commonly as gigantism.

WithinNigeria reports that a source closed to him disclosed that he died last night at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, after he developed some complications.

The computer science graduate from the University of Lagos, was bedridden for months before he eventually died, according to the report.

Agoro’s burial arrangement has commenced at his residence.

Agoro’s last post on Facebook was on May 28 after he recovered from hip replacement.

