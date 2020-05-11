Founder of the Apostle of Holy Table Spiritual Research and Healing Centre, Peter Hammond, has advised Ghanaians to go back to the traditional methods of treating sickness.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Y’asetenamu with Adjoah Nhyirah, he said herbs are very powerful in treating many ailments many battle today.

He said ‘Prekese’ (Aidan fruit), for instance, can help in improving potency in men.

He advised that trees such as Indian almond (Abrofo Nkatie) must be planted in open places to extend its growth.

“The tree’s growth must not be suppressed but must grow to bless the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists has advised against the misuse of herbal concoctions in attempts to boost one’s immune system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows news that some Ghanaians have resorted to consuming different concoctions believed to boost the immune system to withstand the deadly virus.