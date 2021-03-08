Hearts of Oak have announced a deal worth US$ 200,000 with Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited as headline sponsor of the club.

The duration of the contract between the club and the thermal power station is for one year.

The Ghana Premier League outfit were paid 50% of the total package (US$ 100,000) when the two parties signed the deal last Thursday, 4 March 2021.

The remainder of the cash will be paid in two instalments.

Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited has replaced Strategic Africa Securities (SAS) as headline sponsors.

And in their first-ever match since the deal was announced, Hearts trounced WAFA 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 7 March 2021 in a Ghana Premier League fixture.

After the first round, Hearts are in third place with 27 points; four behind leaders Karela United.