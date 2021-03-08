International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination of ordinary women.

These are people who have played an essential role in the history of their countries and communities. This reflects on development.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on the 8th of March. This year’s International Women’s Day is on the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’. It indicates that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change.”

This years theme is daring women across the globe to challenge and work towards their progress.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century now, but while many people think of it as a feminist cause, its roots lie in the labour movement. It was first organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany, Clara Zetkin.

Over centuries women across the globe, especially African women have been contributing massively to development in their countries and communities.

Women are striving hard to climb the political ladder to add their voice to policies and decision-making.



This indicates that women are on the verge of breaking the hegemonic system in African society.



By : Victoria Akosua Amankwaa