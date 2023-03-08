Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that the future of Hearts of Oak’s head coach, Slavko Matic, will be determined soon by the board.

The Serbian tactician was not in the dugout for their matchday 20 clash against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The 47-year-old was prevented by some sections of the fans from holding training sessions of the playing body and demanded the sacking of the head coach having suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars Stars and city rivals, Great Olympics.

Assistant coach of the side, David Ocloo led the side as Hearts of Oak record a 1-0 win over Kotoko. Konadu Yiadon scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute.

With the future of Matic now uncertain, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe says the board will determine if he will stay or has his contract terminated.

“The future of Slavko Matic will be determined by the board,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“I cannot confirm if he is staying or not because we [the board] have not met to take a decision on that.

“If we meet and make a decision on the future of Matic, the fans and the public will be informed.

“For now, the assistant coach, David Ocloo is in charge of the team now,” he added.

Slavko Matic replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal.

The win has propelled Hearts of Oak to the 5th position on the league log with 31 points and will travel to play Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 21 games at DUN’s Park.